25%: The President Of Nigeria Have To Be A President And Chief Security Officer Of FCT – Sam Amadi

In a recent development, Nigerian news analyst, Sam Amadi, has brought attention to a significant constitutional provision that has sparked a debate concerning the presidential elections in Nigeria. According to Amadi, the president of Nigeria must secure at least 25% of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), commonly known as Abuja, due to the president’s additional role as the Chief Security Officer of the FCT.

Amadi pointed out that in the 1979 constitution, a similar provision existed without including the FCT. However, he emphasized that Lagos, which operates under a different system of electing its governor, participates only in two major elections – the presidential and governorship elections. Consequently, Amadi argued that since Section 229 of the Nigerian constitution stipulates that the President would act as the governor of the FCT, it becomes essential for FCT residents to have a say in electing the president who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the FCT.

He said: “In the 1979 constitution, the same section had the same provision but don’t add including FCT. Why, because Lagos elects a governor. Lagos has just two elections they do; the presidential and governorship election and because section 229 of the Nigerian constitution says the President would act as the governor, this group argues that the FCT residents are due to elect the president and the governor therefore the president of Nigeria is coupled, he has to a president as well as the chief executive officer of FCT and that would make sense for FCT to at least get 25% to enter that office.

"The other argument on the other side is that means that FCT is given a veto over the states therefore, why the vote of the FCT will important than the votes of the 36 states? It is left for the judges to consider first; what the constitution says, how are they to interpret it."

[Start watching from 10:05]

