25%: Reactions As Okonkwo Says INEC Argued That BAT Only Need 16% In FCT To Be Declared President

Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of the labour party and one of the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC argued at the presidential election petition court that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu only needs 16% of the FCT votes to be declared winner

He made this statement on his official Twitter page after he and other legal practitioners representing the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, appeared in court on Tuesday in continuation of their case

He said the legal representatives of the electoral body argued that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu doesn’t need 25% votes in FCT to win the election but only 16% votes

He said they also argued that if there will be any rerun, it will be between the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu without Peter Obi

