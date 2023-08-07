25% in FCT is mandatory, neither Atiku nor Tinubu had it, they fell short of it– Momodu

Nigerian journalist and leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, said that both Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu lacked the required 25 percent of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to secure the presidency. Momodu made this statement during a podcast interview with Seun Okinbaloye, in response to a question about Atiku Abubakar’s failure to win a majority of the popular vote in two-thirds of the states, as mandated by law.

According to Momodu, Atiku Abubakar is currently pursuing legal action to regain control of 21 states, as he expressed during the interview. Momodu clarified that he is not a lawyer and refrained from commenting on the complaints against Tinubu, leaving it to the court to decide. Momodu’s belief that neither Atiku nor Tinubu met the mandatory 25% requirement in the FCT implies that their chances of winning the presidency were significantly reduced due to the lack of support in the capital territory.

Here are his words; “25% in FCT is mandatory, and because neither Atiku nor Tinubu had it, it follows that they did not meet the criterion. You can tell that I’m completely impartial now. That’s the first problem I have with it.”

During the podcast, Momodu also revealed Atiku’s determination to challenge the election results through legal means, suggesting that Abubakar is dissatisfied with the outcome and seeks a resolution through the legal system. Momodu highlighted concerns about misleading language being used by certain individuals to create confusion and potentially manipulate public opinion. This inference raises questions about the credibility of information surrounding the election and its impact on the voting process.

Dele Momodu’s remarks indicate his firm belief that both Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu did not fulfill the necessary voting requirements in the FCT, and Atiku is actively pursuing legal avenues to challenge the election results. His concern about misleading language suggests a potential attempt to influence public perception regarding the election’s outcome.

