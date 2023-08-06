25% in FCT is compulsory, neither Atiku nor Tinubu had it; they fell short of the requirement-Momodu

Nigerian journalist and PDP leader Dele Momodu claimed that Atiku and Tinubu lacked the necessary 25 percent of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to win the presidency.

In a podcast interview, Seun Okinbaloye asked Dele Momodu what he would say about his principal, Atiku Abubakar, who did not win a majority of the popular vote in at least two-thirds of the states comprising the federation in the last presidential election, as is mandated by law.

Dele Momodu said that he has no doubt that Seun is aware that Atiku Abubakar is suing to regain control of 21 states. He explained his stance on the matter by saying that he thinks it’s fine that individuals are misusing words to cause confusion.

“25% in FCT is mandatory, and because neither Atiku nor Tinubu had it, it follows that they did not meet the criterion. You can tell that I’m completely impartial now. That’s the first problem I have with it.

He claimed that the remaining concerns were complaints levelled against Tinubu. He stated that he is not an attorney and does not feel qualified to comment on the matter, so the court should do so.

Therefore, based on it, I conclude that the election result is unclear. If I had to make a call, I’d say they should do a rerun. I’m going to take that perspective.

