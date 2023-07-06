25% In FCT: Document APC Witness Tendered On The Report On FCT Was In Favour Of Petitioners-Ozekhome

Atiku Abubakar’s lead lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has noted that the document that was tendered by the APC and Bola Tinubu’s witness on the report on the FCT Abuja, as symbol of status and fountain of unity of the country, was actually in favour of the petitioners.

Mr Mike Ozekhome, made this disclosure when he was being interviewed, shortly after yesterday’s court proceedings.

Mr Mike Ozekhome said: “The document he(APC witness) tendered, particularly the report on the FCT, as a symbol of status and fountain of unity of the country, which they tendered was in favour of the petitioners.”

Furthermore, the PDP lead lawyer noted that the APC presidential candidate during the just concluded presidential election, Bola Tinubu was the only presidential candidate who was unable to win his home state, noting that Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso won their respective states during the election.

On the other hand, Bola Tinubu’s witness Claimed that Bola Tinubu doesn’t have to win in FCT Abuja, before he can emerge as president, noting that Tinubu has already gotten 25% spread across the country.

It should be recalled that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and his Labour Party’s counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, are presently in court, challenging the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as the President, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities and rigging. Nigerians are waiting patiently, so as to know the decision that will be taken by the court.

