25% In FCT: Document APC Witness Tendered On The Report On FCT Was In Favour Of Petitioners-Ozekhome

It is worth noting that Mr Mike Ozekhome’s remarks came during an interview conducted shortly after the court proceedings. His observations shed light on the significance of the document presented by the APC and Bola Tinubu’s witness and how it worked in favor of Atiku Abubakar’s team, potentially bolstering their chances of success in the ongoing legal battle.

Mr Mike Ozekhome said: “The document he(APC witness) tendered, particularly the report on the FCT, as a symbol of status and fountain of unity of the country, which they tendered was in favour of the petitioners.”

Mr Ozekhome further said: “Tinubu didn’t win in his own state and he was the only presidential candidate that didn’t win in his state, all others won. Atiku win in his on state, Peter Obi won in his own state and Kwankwaso won in his own state.”

