25% In FCT: Document APC Witness Tendered On The Report On FCT Was In Favour Of Petitioners-Ozekhome

Atiku Abubakar’s lead lawyer, Mr Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has stated that a document presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bola Tinubu’s witness actually favors the petitioners. Speaking after the court proceedings, Ozekhome noted that the document, which was a report on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as a symbol of the country’s unity, supports their case.

Ozekhome further pointed out that during the recent presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso were able to win their respective states while Tinubu failed to win in his home state. This highlights the lack of support for Tinubu among his own people, according to the PDP lead lawyer.

However, Tinubu’s witness argued that it was not necessary for him to win in FCT Abuja in order to become president, as he already had a spread of 25% across the country. This implies that Tinubu’s support base extends beyond his home state.

It is important to recall that Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, are currently in court challenging the election that saw Bola Ahmed Tinubu elected as president. They allege that the election was marred by irregularities and rigging.

As Nigerians eagerly await the decision of the court, the outcome will have significant implications for the political landscape of the country. The ruling will determine whether the election was conducted fairly and in accordance with the law or whether there were sufficient grounds to warrant a new election. The decision will be closely watched by citizens as well as political parties across Nigeria.

