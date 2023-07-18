25% FCT votes: Peter Obi’s lawyer, Ben Nwosu reacts to anarchy claims credited to Tinubu

Barrister Ben Nwosu, one of the lawyers in the legal team of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the presidential election tribunal has described the anarchy claims credited to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as shocking.

According to the THISDAY newspaper, President Tinubu’s lawyer at the presidential election tribunal, Wole Olanipekun SAN said any attempt to nullify Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 presidential election on the grounds of the 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) could lead to anarchy.

But reacting to that in an interview, Barrister Ben Nwosu said, “the 1999 constitution contains in it section 134. This constitution does not have the 2023 election in mind to be promulgated.

And when you want to contest an election, you contest it in compliance with the rules and regulations and the Supreme Alex, the number one law of the country, the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

In section 134(1) to 134(5), it is clearly, unambiguously stated that for somebody to be returned elected as the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, that candidate or contestant must score 25% of all votes in the FCT. It wasn’t about Peter Obi, it wasn’t about Tinubu, it wasn’t about anybody. Other contestants have had to contend with that provision before this election of 2023.”

Speaking further, he said, “It is therefore shocking beyond words for a president who swore few weeks ago to protect and defend the contents of this constitution to turn around and try to defame and scandalize and threaten the veritable institution of the judiciary. What he said is anathema, what he said is against natural justice, equity and good conscience.”

