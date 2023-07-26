25% FCT Votes: Atiku, PDP Confused – Tinubu Tells Presidential Election Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are confused of what they want from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC). In his response to Atiku and the PDP’s final address, President Tinubu stated that this explains their inconsistent requests. The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was proclaimed the winner of the February 25 election after receiving 8,794,726 votes.

Dissatisfied with the election results, Tinubu’s victory is being challenged by the PDP and Atik Abubakar, as well as Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate. In response to Atiku and his party’s final address, Tinubu stated that they were asking the court to overturn the presidential election results since he reportedly did not receive 25% of the votes cast in Abuja. However, the petitioners want to be declared winners despite receiving less than 25% of the vote.

“In one breath, the petitioners claim that the first petitioner (Atiku), who received only 16.13 percent of the votes cast in the FCT, is entitled to be returned as President of Nigeria.””In another breath, the same petitioners are urging the court to nullify the respondent’s (Tinubu) election on the grounds that the respondent, who polled a higher percentage of 19.76% of the votes cast in the FCT, did not score 25% of the votes cast in the same FCT,” Tinubu stated.

He went on to say that by presenting “contradictory and mutually exclusive positions before the court,” the petitioners had implicitly admitted that “it is unnecessary for any presidential candidate to poll 25% of the votes cast at the FCT in order to be declared the winner of the presidential election, once he meets the Constitutional requirement of 25% of the votes cast in 2/3rds of the states of the Federation and the FCT, “which, by the provision of Section 299 of the constitution, is taken as the 37th state.

Source: THE NATION

