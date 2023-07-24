25% FCT: Section 229 Says That FCT Will Be Governed By President Who Will Act As Governor- Sam Amadi

A political analyst and lawyer, Mr Sam Amadi, has noted that section 229 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, says that the FCT Abuja will be governed by the President, who will act as the governor of the FCT, noting that the residents of the FCT do elect both the president and the governor on the day of the presidential election.

Speaking further, Mr Amadi made it known that the President of Nigeria has to be the president of Nigeria and also the chief executive of the FCT, noting that it makes sense for anyone who wants to be President to secure at least 25% of the votes cast in the FCT.

He made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, noting that it now left for the judges to decide.

Mr Amadi said: “And because section, 299 or so says that FCT will be governed by the President who will act as the governor, so the argument is that the FCT residents do elect both the president and the governor. Therefore the President has to be President and the chief executive of the FCT.”

Furthermore, he recalled in 1979 constitution, the same section had the same provision but didn’t add “including” FCT, reason being that the then capital, Lagos elects a governor. He noted that Lagos do conduct two elections, the presidential election and governorship election, but as it stands now, the FCT doesn’t have any Governor that governs the them.

Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting to see the decision the judges will take on this particular issue.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From:. 10:30



Ebukajp150 (

)