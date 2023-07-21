25% FCT: PDP is waiting for LP supporters to begin the protest because they are more militant–Shehu Sani

A few days ago, President Bola Tinubu issued a warning to the Presidential Election Petition Court regarding potential misinterpretations of the law outlined in the constitution concerning the requirement of 25% of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He expressed concerns that such misinterpretations could lead to undesirable consequences, including absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and an unintended detion from the legislative intent.

Responding to Tinubu’s opposition stance, former Senator Shehu Sani, who previously represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, shared his thoughts on his official Facebook page. Sani suggested that the opposition groups are currently in a state of waiting, each expecting the other to initiate a protest. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is supposedly waiting for the Labour Party’s supporters to protest, considering them to be more militant.

“The PDP is waiting for the Labour Party supporters to protest because they are more militant. The Labour Party Supporters are Waiting for the PDP to protest because they are the main opposition. The PDP and the LP are waiting for the NLC to protest. The NLC is waiting for the CSOs to protest. The NLC and the CSOs are waiting for the masses who voted to protest. The masses are waiting for the leaders of the opposition to protest. The leaders of the opposition are waiting for the courts to decide on the 25 percent FCT”.

Conversely, the Labour Party supporters are waiting for the PDP to take the lead as the primary opposition force. Furthermore, both the PDP and the LP are waiting for the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to protest. Similarly, the NLC is awaiting the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to initiate their protest. In turn, the CSOs and the masses who voted are hesitating, waiting for the opposition leaders to take the lead, and finally, the opposition leaders themselves are awaiting the court’s decision regarding the 25 percent FCT issue.

President Bola Tinubu recently cautioned the Presidential Election Petition Court about potential consequences if the law on 25% of lawful votes in the FCT is misinterpreted. Meanwhile, former Senator Shehu Sani remarked on social media that various opposition groups are in a state of anticipation, with each waiting for the other to start a protest. This cycle of waiting involves the PDP, the Labour Party, the NLC, the CSOs, the masses who voted, and the opposition leaders. The crux of the matter lies in the court’s ultimate decision on the matter, which could determine the course of action for the various opposition factions.

Source: Shehu Sani’s Twitter Account

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)