25% FCT: PDP Are Waiting For LP Supporters To Protest Because They Are More Militant -Shehu Sani

Some days ago, it was reported that President Bola Tinubu warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) that misinterpreting the law as provided for in the constitution on the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.

However, Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, reacted on his official Facebook handle by saying the Tinubu opposition is waiting for each other to lead a Protest while The leaders of the opposition are waiting for the courts to decide on the 25 percent FCT.

He Said “The PDP is waiting for the Labour Party supporters to protest because they are more militant. The Labour Party Supporters are Waiting for the PDP to protest because they are the main opposition. The PDP and the LP are waiting for the NLC to protest. The NLC is waiting for the CSOs to protest. The NLC and the CSOs are waiting for the masses who voted to protest. The masses are waiting for the leaders of the opposition to protest. The leaders of the opposition are waiting for the courts to decide on the 25 percent FCT.

