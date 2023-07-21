25% FCT: PDP Are Waiting For LP Supporters To Protest Because They Are More Militant -Shehu Sani

It was reported a few days ago that President Bola Tinubu had cautioned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) against ignoring the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, because doing so could lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and a change in the very intention of the legislature.

While the leaders of the opposition wait for the courts to decide on the 25% FCT, former senator and current Kaduna Central Senatorial District representative Shehu Sani responded on his official Facebook handle, saying that the Tinubu opposition is waiting for each other to lead a protest.

He stated, “The PDP is waiting for the Labour Party’s supporters to protest because they are more violent. Labour Party backers are sitting tight in anticipation of an opposition protest, which they expect to come from the PDP. In anticipation of an NLC protest, the PDP and LP have taken no action. In order to protest, the NLC is awaiting action from CSOs. The NLC and CSOs are poised for action, waiting for the masses to protest after they have voted. The people are patiently waiting for opposition leaders to organise a demonstration. The opposition’s leaders are awaiting a court ruling on the 25 percent FCT.

