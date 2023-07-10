25% FCT: No Democratic Constitution Will Make One Set Of Citizens Superior To Another Set -Dokubo

During a recent live Facebook session, Asari Dokubo, the leader of the Niger Delta People Volunteer Force, shared his opinion on the issue of Bola Ahmed Tinubu not meeting the requirement of scoring 25% in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the presidential election. Dokubo stated that this alone is not sufficient grounds for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to overturn the election results.

Dokubo emphasized that no democratic constitution should make one group of people superior to another. He argued that the intention of those who drafted the constitution is evident in other sections of the document, and it does not support the notion of superiority based on the percentage of votes in a particular region. According to Dokubo, the case raised by those challenging the election results has failed to meet the required standards, and they are misleading their followers.

It should be noted that one of the grounds on which Peter Obi is seeking to cancel the February 25, 2023, presidential election or be declared the winner is the claim that Tinubu did not achieve the necessary 25% of votes in the FCT.

