25% FCT: ‘Nigerians Want To See A Judiciary Who Will Decide Who Indeed Won The Election’ – Chris Nwaokobia

The Convener of Country First Movement and a Spokesperson of the ObiDatti campaign, Chris Nwaokobia has alleged that Nigerians want to see a judiciary that will determine who truly won the 2023 election. Speaking as regarding the 25% FCT votes, he said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the Judiciary has to uphold the democracy of the Nation with strict adherence to the constitution. 

He said, ”Nigerians are desirous or justice, nothing but justice, they want the Judiciary to do what is proper and right. Nigeria wants the interpretation of the law into the electoral act and indeed the constitution as it pertains to the Presidential election of February 25th.

And let me say it that congruent with democracy is the sanctity, the credibility of the electoral process. You can only say that you are democratic when the rights of the people are expressed through the electoral process. What is important is that Nigerians want to see a judiciary who will decide who indeed won the election.”

