25% FCT: In 1979 Constitution The Same Section Had The Same Provision But Didn’t Add “And” FCT-Amadi

A Nigerian political analyst and lawyer, Mr. Sam Amadi, has revealed that the 1979 constitution had a similar provision, but it did not include the FCT. Interestingly, Lagos State, as Nigeria’s capital at that time, elected a governor. This meant that Lagos State had two elections: one for the presidency and another for the governorship.

Mr. Amadi elaborated on this matter, highlighting that section 229 of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria states that the FCT Abuja will be governed by the President, who will also act as the governor. The current argument is that the FCT should elect the president, making the President serve as both the national President and the Chief Executive of the FCT.

Mr Amadi Made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television. Mr Amadi said: “In 1979 constitution, the same section had the same provision but didn’t add “including” FCT. Why? Because Lagos elects a governor. Lagos had two elections, the presidential election and governorship election and because section 299 says FCT will be govern by the President who will act as governor.”

Additionally, he emphasized the use of the word “and” in the constitution, stating that grammatically, “and” implies addition. Therefore, the literal meaning takes precedence over any other interpretations.

It is pertinent to recall that the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, along with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, are presently in court, challenging the declaration of APC’s Bola Tinubu as the president. Their contention is that Bola Tinubu failed to secure at least 25% of the total votes cast in FCT Abuja during the just concluded presidential election.

