25% FCT: I Was A Lawyer In The Case Between Waziri & Shagari In 1983 & It Has Been Resolved- Abayomi

Tunji Abayomi, a well-known Constitutional lawyer and Public Affairs Analyst, has recently claimed that he was a member of the legal team that handled the Electoral petition following the election that led to the presidency of Late Shehu Shegari. The controversy at that time revolved around the requirement for a candidate to score 25 percent of the votes in the federal capital territory, which was one of the grounds cited by the opposition party to challenge the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election petition tribunal.

In an exclusive interview with TVC , Barrister Abayomi confidently stated that the matter had already been settled. He explained that the issue of obtaining one quarter of the votes in 2/3 of the states and the federal capital territory, as stated in the constitution, had been resolved in the past. He referred to his involvement in the 1983 case of Waziri Ibrahim against Shehu Shegari, indicating that a legal precedent had been established.

Hear him “You are talking about one quarter in 2/3 of the states and the federal capital territory. The constitution has solved that, I was a lawyer in the case of 1983 case of Waziri Ibrahim against Shehu Shegari that issue has been resolved. It’s very simple, you treat Abuja as a state and so you don’t treat Abuja more than any other states. “

With the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal, the opposition party is seeking to overturn Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory based on the grounds that he did not meet the 25 percent requirement in the federal capital territory. However, according to Abayomi, this specific matter had already been addressed in the 1983 case he was a part of, which indicates that the constitution had provided a solution to such situations.

It is essential to note that as a seasoned Constitutional lawyer, Tunji Abayomi’s assertion carries weight, and his confidence in stating that the issue has been resolved could influence the outcome of the current election petition tribunal. As the case progresses, it remains to be seen how the tribunal will consider this legal precedent and its potential impact on the challenge to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

Watch below video interview from 43 minutes.

https://www.youtube.com/live/qw4dLbgBgMk?feature=share

