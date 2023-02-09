22 APC Governors And 5 PDP Governors Are Working For Asiwaju Tinubu To Win The Election – Hon Namdas

A House of Representatives member from Adamawa State and Secretary of Logistics Committee of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, has revealed that 27 sitting governors in total are working for the emergence of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria. Namdas, who represents the Toungo/Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency, while speaking during his constituency grand rally in Jada, a town in his constituency and hometown of the Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, revealed that the 27 governors comprises of 5 PDP governors and 22 APC governors. “22 APC governors and 5 PDP governors are working for Asiwaju Tinubu to win the election,” Hon Namdas discloses.

While further speaking, Namdas revealed that the 27 governors also vowed not to only support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but all other contestants who are contesting under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). “The truth is that we have already won this election by the special grace of God. Tinubu as President can’t work efficiently if the people refuse now to vote APC from top to bottom,” Namdas added.

Source: The Nation Nigeria

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

