2027 Presidency: Reasons Why Court Might Not Grant Obi Victory, LP Reveals Obi’s Interest

According to Arise Television, a Labor Party Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Dr.Yunusa Tanko, refuted a report that Peter Obi hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Tanko said that Obi, the Labor Party (LP) candidate in the February 25, 2023, presidential election, never granted such an interview.

However, In his statement, he said the court may not favor Obi.

Our attention has been drawn to a publication in Arise Tv with an interview granted by His Excellency Peter Obi.

Tanko said in a statement. We’d like to be quick to point out that this is the highest level of yellow journalism that has gone too far to change the narrative, as at no point has HEPO granted such a nebulous interview with Arise TV.

Tanko said that Obi only arrived in Nigeria this weekend from a trip abroad and described the report as a mistake and a complete falsification.

For the avoidance of doubt, HEPO has never granted such an interview to any media organization in Nigeria or outside the country. Please note! said Tanko.

Obi and the Labor Party are on trial to challenge the outcome of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu for President.

Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima presented evidence supporting their claim that Obi is not a registered Labor Party member.

Tinubu and Shettima submitted a copy of the Labor Party membership register for Anambra state as evidence to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) last Wednesday.

The President and Vice opened their defense in the petition filed by Obi and the LP challenging their declaration as winners of the 2023 presidential election.

They said that Obi, who allegedly was not a party member in the last presidential election, was not eligible to vote in the LP.

