2027: ‘ I never said I would be contesting for president ‘- LP candidate, Peter Obi says

Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed that he never said he would be running for the office of the country’s president in the 2027 general election.

According to VANGUARD NEWS, he made this known of recent while reacting to several comments flying around. He further urged the public to stay away from such reports as he and his supporters were only desirous of a new Nigeria.

In summary, he said: ” With dismay, I have noticed an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relating to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview, this never took place and the other about my reaction to prospective appointees into the current Federal Government. Our emphasis has never been on political positions or personal aggrandisement but on putting the nation on the right footing and deepening our democracy by helping to elevate and empower the downtrodden in our society.”

