2023:With Obi &Wike Out Of PDP, I Told Some People That Tinubu Only Need Little Votes To Win-TeeJay

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi State in the 2023 elections, TeeJay Yusuf has revealed the reasons behind his party’s loss in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, According to him, the departure of Peter Obi from the party, as well as the G-5 crisis, led to the defeat of the PDP in the election. He also lament that after the departure of Obi and Wike from the PDP, he told several individuals that Tinubu would need to rely on securing a minority vote to achieve victory.

The senatorial candidate made this statement while responding to a question asked by sun paper, which is “Let’s talk about the PDP and its crisis. A lot of people feel the crisis between Wike and Atiku led to PDP losing the 2023 elections. The crisis has continued even after the election. How can this be resolved?”

In his own words, TeeJay Yusuf said “Firstly, indeed, the crisis between the G5 governors and Atiku significantly contributed to our political misfortune. Personally, I believe Peter Obi’s involvement in the situation played a part as well. It seems that the PDP entered the election with a strategy destined to fail.

“With the absence of Obi and Wike, I shared with some individuals my belief that Tinubu had secured victory through a minority vote. Consider the combined votes of Obi, Atiku, and even Kwakwanso, all of whom were once members of the PDP. This clearly reflects a failure on our part”

Source: The Sun paper

﻿

StepDee (

)