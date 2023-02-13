2023:What Amobi Nzelu Said Asked Who Is Best Qualified Among The Presidential Candidates

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election,Mr. Amobi Nzelu, an accomplished lawyer who turned 70 years, in an interview has responded to a question asked by Sun paper, The question that was asked to Amobi Nzelu was “Given the present economic and insecurity situations in the country, who do you think is the best for Nigeria among the presidential candidates?”

In his own words, Amobi Nzelu said “Speaking seriously, Nigerians cannot pretend as if they don’t know what is happening. There is no different market for a northerner or a southerner, we all go to the same market. The same harsh economy affects everybody

“Looking at the forefront runners for this election, Nigerians know who is best qualified. As the candidates go to Town Hall meetings, they are being auditioned for the number one job in Nigeria. Nigerians have seen them and they know what to do.”

Source: The Sun paper

