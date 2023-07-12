2023:There Can’t Be A Rerun, LP Defeating Tinubu In Lagos Shows The Sanctity Of The Election–Senator Iyiola Omisore

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore has stated that there will be no rerun of the 2023 Presidential Election. Omisore who was a guest speaker on Channels Television said that the only wishful thinking of Labour Party is that the Court will annul the 2023 Presidential Election and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to conduct a rerun.

Explaining why there would be no rerun, Omisore said the fact that Peter Obi defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State shows the sanctity of the election. Speaking further, Omisore stressed that Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos State during the 2023 Presidential Election showed that APC was neutral.

In his words, he said:

“There can’t be any rerun for God’s sake because it was a clear win. Labour defeating Tinubu in Lagos is the beauty of democracy and it shows the sanctity of that election. It shows the neutrality of the party, and it shows the evidential reason APC won across the board.”

The 2023 Presidential Election has come and gone, but the election is being challenged in court by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Senator Omisore has given reason(s) why the election that produced Tinubu was a clear victory; do you agree with him that there might be no possible rerun since Peter Obi won in Lagos State which appears to be Tinubu’s stronghold judging from the fact that he was a two-term governor of the State?

Source: Vanguard

