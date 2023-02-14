2023:The Igbos will vote APC Presidential candidate Tinubu, because of Second Niger Bridge-Gov Umahi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Because of the Second Niger Bridge that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari built, the Igbo people will vote for the A presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, according to the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

This was said by Umahi on Tuesday in Owerri at the APC South-East grand finale rally.

“Igbo people will vote for the APC because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by President Buhari’s government,” Umahi stated, saying that the South-East was appreciative of the President for the building.

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, gave the party additional assurances that his state would support the APC in the presidential election on February 25.

“The Imo state people are grateful to Mr President,” Uzodimma remarked. You gave us the go-ahead to create roads and combat security issues in Imo State (them). Now is the moment to vote for the APC in return for that assistance.

Additionally, Tinubu has the backing of and the support of the Igbo people in Lagos State, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu added that, if elected, his administration would carry on the President’s developmental programmes. He added that he will invest in the state’s education system and add value to real estate.

“The PDP looted Nigeria’s treasury,” stated Tinubu. The eight years of President Buhari have been spent retooling. The PDP is dishonest. The APC’s developmental programmes will not end; we will continue them.

“We will increase the value of the real estate in Imo State, make investments in education, and build and rehabilitate your highways in Imo since Imo is a popular tourist destination. ASUU strike is no longer a problem. We’ll be responsible and manage our ability to generate income, bring about peace, and cooperate with the government to maintain security.

Credit:The Punch paper

