2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

The attacks on the supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in Lagos have prompted the Social Economic Rights and Accountability Projects, or SERAP, to threaten legal action against the Buhari administration.

The organisation urged the Buhari administration to look into the alleged attack on Obi’s supporters who were exercising their democratic rights during a rally in Lagos in a tweet sent on its official Twitter account on Saturday.

It specifically stated that the current administration must swiftly identify and prosecute alleged offenders and their sponsors.

Attacks on some Obi supporters were reportedly made on Saturday in Lagos, according to DAILY POST.

In response to the event, SERAP posted on its Facebook page, “We’re suing the Buhari administration over reports of brutal attacks on supporters of the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who is running for president, today (Saturday) in Lagos, to ensure justice and end impunity for political violence ahead of the elections.”

The Saturday attack is the subject of investigations, according to the Lagos State Police Command.

To win over Lagosians ahead of the upcoming presidential election scheduled for February 25, the Labour Party campaign team, led by Peter Obi, held their final round of rallies in Lagos State.

Credit: Daily Post Newspaper

