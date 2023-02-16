This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023:Primate Ayodele has revealed what will happen if Peter Obi or BAT loses in the 2023 election

The outcome of the upcoming presidential election will determine whether or not there is a crisis, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele, General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

If Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, did not win the election, Primate Ayodele, according to Nigerian Tribune, prophesied a crisis in the nation.

However, the religious leader denied the rumour of a potential coup in the nation on Wednesday, February 15, when addressing journalists in Lagos.

Ayodele’s statement comes just a few days after Femi Fani-Kayode, a leader of the APC, raised the alarm that some politicians were conspiring with the military to topple a civilian government.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has been charged by Fani-Kayode with conspiring covertly with the military to overthrow the democratically elected government. Both the military and Atiku have refuted this accusation.

Primate Ayodele, in contrast, stated in his opinion that “there will not be a coup, but the point is that if Obi loses this election, there will be a problem; if Tinubu loses this election, there will be a crisis.”

Further information provided by the Man of God indicated that the electoral umpire would be subject to God’s wrath if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election incorrectly.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC would prevail in the February elections, according to a recent report on the Nigerian presidential election of 2023.

The likelihood of a second round of voting in the presidential election was mentioned in research by Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research that was published on February 1.

Given that the APC’s Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are considered to be the three leading contenders, Fitch said the institute expects domestic unrest as a result of the election results.

According to the report, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress has the best chance of winning Nigeria’s presidential election in February 2023.

The article further mentioned that if Tinubu won, the Christian-Muslim presidential alternate would come to an end, which would lead to more social unrest among Nigerians.

In response to Obi’s rising popularity, Fitch’s analysis predicted that the 2023 presidential election would include a three-horse race for the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, which would be different from the APC and PDP’s current struggle.

The research also stated that the APC will profit more than any other party from the North’s demographic dominance due to Nigeria’s Muslim majority.

