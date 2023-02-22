2023:Peter Obi Shares Photos Of Him As Signs The Peace Accord With The LP National Chairman

A few minutes ago the Presidential Candidates, Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour party took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself as he signs the Peace Accord with the National Chairman of their Party, Barrister Julius Abure at the International Civic Center (ICC), Abuja.

From the photo scene shared by him, the former governor of Anambra State can be seen signing some documents alongside other Presidential candidates and he made it known that this is the second time he is doing such as he finally pleads for peace to reign

As you all know the forthcoming general election that will produce the next President that will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari is only 3 days away and there is no doubt that the various Presidential Candidates and their supporters are warming up and strategizing on how they will become victorious on the deed day.

In his words…

“I just signed the second Peace Accord at the ICC alongside the LP National Chairman Barrister Julius Abure. Other candidates signed to. Let peace reign”.

Guys, what is your opinion on this? Feel free to drop your comments

