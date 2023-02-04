2023:None Of The Candidates Can Handle Nigeria’s Problems But There’s One That’s Collaborative – Sheikh Gumi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Islamic cleric and terrorist negotiator, Sheikh Gumi on Saturday, told Punch paper that there is one presidential candidate among the top contending candidates who stands out from the rest because of his collaborative nature.

The cleric, who waded into the 2023 election conversation, accessed all the major candidates and concluded that none of them have the capacity to handle the problems of Nigeria. However, he said that Nigeria needs the candidate who stands out because by working collectively, an effective solution can be brought to the security, and economic problems of this state.

He said, ”None of them can handle Nigerian’s problems alone but all of them can handle Nigerian’s problems collectively. One candidate has the ability to work together with others. He is the man that Nigeria needs.”

Gumi went on to speak about the new Naira policy of the Central Bank, which he described as draconian. Reacting to the recent video of terrorists showcasing the new Naira notes, the cleric said the policy wouldn’t bring good results. According to him, solving the problem of terrorism in Nigeria will require better economic policies and creation of job opportunities.

Which candidate do you think Gumi is referring to?

