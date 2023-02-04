NEWS

2023:None Of The Candidates Can Handle Nigeria’s Problems But There’s One That’s Collaborative – Sheikh Gumi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Islamic cleric and terrorist negotiator, Sheikh Gumi on Saturday, told Punch paper that there is one presidential candidate among the top contending candidates who stands out from the rest because of his collaborative nature.

The cleric, who waded into the 2023 election conversation, accessed all the major candidates and concluded that none of them have the capacity to handle the problems of Nigeria. However, he said that Nigeria needs the candidate who stands out because by working collectively, an effective solution can be brought to the security, and economic problems of this state.

He said, ”None of them can handle Nigerian’s problems alone but all of them can handle Nigerian’s problems collectively. One candidate has the ability to work together with others. He is the man that Nigeria needs.”

Gumi went on to speak about the new Naira policy of the Central Bank, which he described as draconian. Reacting to the recent video of terrorists showcasing the new Naira notes, the cleric said the policy wouldn’t bring good results. According to him, solving the problem of terrorism in Nigeria will require better economic policies and creation of job opportunities.

Which candidate do you think Gumi is referring to?

JennDaniels (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Sheik Gumi’s Response When Asked Who Is The Best Among The Presidential Candidates Ahead Of Poll

11 mins ago

Whether you like it or not, Rivers state is necessary – Wike

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Not Desperate To Be President – APC Chieftain, Fuel Scarcity: FG Moves To Restore Normalcy

29 mins ago

I Am Sorry I Campaigned For APC, I Have Repented And Found Light In Peter Obi- Babachir Lawal

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button