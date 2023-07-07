2023:Nigerians Keep Blaming INEC But They Forget About The Sole Mind, The National Assembly-Chidolue

A Senior lawyer and former director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Okey Chidolue said that Nigerians have consistently expressed their grievances regarding the corrupt practices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He believes that the blame should primarily fall on the National Assembly, which, in his opinion, deserves a greater share of responsibility. Dr Chidolue disclosed that it was the National Assembly which promulgated the Act that gave INEC the authority to act the way it did.

In his own words, Okey Chidolue said “It is important to acknowledge the truth. When Nigerians express their concerns about the corrupt and inefficient practices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), we often overlook and, more often than not, absolve our National Assembly from responsibility. However, it is the National Assembly that plays a significant role as the Enabler-in-Chief, that crafted a cunning Electoral Act in 2022 that facilitated INEC’s actions.

INEC was well aware that the declared President-elect would be sworn in as the Commander-in-Chief without having to defend his mandate in court. This knowledge led the INEC Chairman to audaciously tell aggrieved candidates to “go to court,” knowing fully well that the public’s confidence in the judiciary was severely lacking, comparable to that of a motor park tout.

