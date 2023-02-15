2023:LP VP Datti Baba-Ahmed caution Northern political elite over trying to resist Obi’s candidacy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video of the moment the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, confronted the northern political class opposing his candidature and that of his principal, Peter Gregory Obi, has surfaced online as the race for the presidency heats up across Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the eagerly awaited general elections.

The younger brother of Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Datti stated that the Arewa region has not had good leaders in government because they do not like to hear or speak the truth when it matters the most in front of a room full of governors, elders, and political elites on Wednesday.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate went even further, criticising northern politicians for trying to block Peter Obi’s bid despite being aware of his background as a former governor of Anambra and track record.

Datti concluded by insisting that those who oppose the Obi-Datti ticket among the region’s political elites will be unable to prevent the Labour Party from winning because Nigerians have now decided to vote for competence and capacity.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

“The situation we are in is due to the irresponsible government. We see the solution where you perceive the issue. We were able to create money, as evidenced by our history and records, rather than receiving it from the government. From a logical standpoint, we understand how to transition Nigeria from consumption to production. This pervasive corruption will finally come to an end thanks to us. Imagine a governor who presided for eight years without taking out a single loan, left his state with 75 billion and refused to sign a bill that would have allowed him to recoup his losses.

Compare it to a vice, who, in 2006, when they were selling Apo houses, I opposed with the payback basis, not because the Act was bad. Out of 360 Senators, I was the only one who resisted making a purchase. We don’t say the truth, we don’t like the truth, and we don’t support the truth, which is the real fact of the problem. And for that reason, despite having the appropriate leaders in place, we have yet to experience Allah’s Rahma (God’s kindness). An idea whose time has arrived is the most potent thing there is. Currently, the notion is that Nigerians have chosen to vote for competence that you can rely on, characteristics that you are familiar with, compassion that you can sense, and capacity that has been proven well. We shall all meet at the polling units.

DiplomaticPrincess (

)