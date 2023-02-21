2023:If I’m To Sacrifice My Senatorial Ambition For Peter Ob To Win, So Shall It Be, Gov Ortom Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few hours ago the camera captured one of the G5 Governors, Samuel Ortom In a meeting with the Igbo community stakeholders in his State and he noted that if he has to let go of his ambition of becoming a Senator for the Presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obl to win the forthcoming general election, he wouldn’t mind.

In a video shared by Goldmynetv, the governor of Benue State while receiving a chieftaincy title from the Igbo Traditional leaders, he said, “For me is not even that I’m contesting The form was but for me by the people of Benue state, I have gone around and they have accepted to vote for me. If I’m to sacrifice my senatorial ambition for Peter will be to win, so shall it be. If people are connected in this world, they are the Igbos. This is the opportunity you have to say that an Igbo man from the South East is the President of Nigeria. Some of us believe in the Unity of this country, so let us not miss this opportunity that God himself has provided for us. The youths, my people, stakeholders, traditional rulers, and party people have told me that the Obi matter is not a matter of PDP, APC LP, or any other party in Nigeria. You are many and have the population, Peter Obi is a species that is not bounded by ethnicity and that is why when I hear people, and personalities castigating him for contesting the election, I wonder if it wasn’t you people that are saying you have been marginalized since after the war and opportunity have come today and you are complaining. What do you want? The whole country, North East South, and West are saying Peter Obi and we are hearing some people saying they don’t want him and I think those people should be outcast. When I was praying one of my spiritual fathers told me something, he said look obi will win the election and you added and said god does not want to be Igbo president but Nigerian president. Thank God at least nobody is useless with all the hardship Buhari, brought Buhari says he wants a free and fair election. So please I’m sending you to your kingsman cuz we here in Benue state have accepted him”.

