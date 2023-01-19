2023:CBN Gov Asked Terrorist Promoter To Help Him Send Money To Sheikh Gumi For Presidency – Source

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has been linked to various acts of terrorism financing and fraudulent activities by the Department of State Services (DSS). This information was disclosed in a report by Sahara Reporters some hours ago.

According to this report, some top government sources who spoke to a correspondent of the newspaper, disclosed that Emefiele was involved with a popular terror promoter whose name was hidden for security purposes. As it seems, the CBN Governor who had initially wanted to vie for presidency in 2023, had asked this terror financier to send funds to popular Islamic cleric and terrorist negotiator, Sheikh Gumi, to support his bid.

“How they linked Godwin Emefiele with terrorist financing was that, he asked a well-known terror promoter to help him to send some amount of money to Sheikh Gumi, because he wanted Gumi to support his presidential bid but Gumi reportedly rejected the money, saying he did not have a bank account,” the source explained.

The government source continued that the terrorist financier was later on arrested and he refused to disclose the source of the huge amount of money and who asked him to pass it on to Gumi.

Recall that Gumi was also arrested by the DSS a couple of months ago for hobnobbing with terrorists.

