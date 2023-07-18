NEWS

2023:By law, if there will be a rerun, it ought not to be between the LP and the APC –Barr Nwokedi

Barrister Joe Nwokedi, a well-known attorney and political analyst, has stated that only two political parties will be eligible to compete against each other if the court orders a rerun of the elections while Nigerians continue to follow proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in the country’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In an interview on Voice of the People FM on Sunday night, Nwokedi explained that, according to the Constitution’s interpretation, an election rerun only occurs between the candidate whose victory has been declared invalid and the candidate who came in second.

He contends that the third-place party can only participate in the rerun if the court deems one of the top two candidates to be ineligible.

According to him; “By law, if there will be a rerun, it ought not to be between the Labour Party and the APC. Rather, it would be between the party that initially came first and the one that came second, which, in this case, is the APC and PDP respectively. All three parties cannot go for a rerun. It’s only if one of the top two candidates is disqualified that the third party can go for a rerun.

The PDP and Labour Party will only be able to run against each other on the ballots if the court decides to nullify the APC’s candidature and then orders a new election.

https://www.youtube.com/live/kjvRkXABy1o?feature=share (Watch the video from 35:19)

What’s your take on this?

