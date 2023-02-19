This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023:Before You Vote, Recall That Atiku & Obi Supported The Naira Policy That Has Brought Pains -Fani-Kayode

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 presidential election, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has taken to social media to make bold claims about the redesigning of some Naira notes and the prohibition of old 1,000 and 500-naira notes as legal tender.

Femi Fani-Kayode scoffed at the decision, which came just weeks before the general election, accusing it of being a ploy by government cabals to prevent Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from winning the presidency.

He also cautioned voters to keep in mind that both Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party supported the New Naira policy, which he claimed caused pain to the masses. Mr. Kayode urged voters to consider this before casting their votes.

Part of Kayode’s post on Facebook reads, “Before you vote on February 25th, remember that Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar both supported the pain caused by the new naira notes. They both desired that the pain, confusion, and hardship continue.

“Only Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke out against it. He bears no responsibility for the current state of panic, fear, anger, and anxiousness in Nigeria.

“I want you to know that they did not exchange your currency but rather took it. Why bring up the naira swap policy a month before the presidential election?”

