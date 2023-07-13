2023:Atiku Is Wasting His Time In Court, He Knows He Will Not Get Anything Tangible In Court- Mayowa Alakija

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mayowa Alakija said that Atiku is wasting his time in court, as he knows he will not obtain any substantial outcome from the proceedings.

He also lament that Atiku Abubakar has been persistently contesting the presidency since 2007, consistently appearing before tribunals. However, it appears that his actions in court are merely symbolic, aimed at fulfilling procedural requirements rather than expecting any substantive outcome

The chieftain made this statement while responding to a question asked by the Nation paper, which is “APC appears to have a tough nut to crack with the cases brought against it by the PDP and LP at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. What is your comment on that?”

In his own words, Mayowa Alakija said “In my perspective, I do not perceive any significant issues with the cases brought against our party at the tribunal. If we analyze the cases objectively, it becomes apparent that the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has persistently contested the presidency since 2007, consistently pursuing tribunal proceedings. Just like in previous instances, there doesn’t appear to be a substantial case against the APC candidate”

“What the PDP and its candidate are doing in court seems to be a symbolic gesture, aimed at fulfilling procedural requirements. They are aware of the expected outcome; they are unlikely to achieve any tangible results in court. They suffered a resounding defeat in the election, and the results serve as confirmation of that fact”

Source: The Nation paper

