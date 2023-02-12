This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023:Any presidential candidate that Gov Wike supports during this election will fail-Ayodele warns

Elijah Ayodele, primate of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, issued a warning on Sunday stating that any presidential contender who receives support from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will fall short.

Wike, according to Primate Ayodele, will only make Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, a pandemic.

Ayodele indicated that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the recent acts he has made in a statement by his media assistant, Oluwatosin Osho.

“In Rivers State, APC and Tinubu will fall short. Wike’s widespread support for Tinubu means that whoever the governor backs would unquestionably fail.”

“Wike is tinkering with his political prospects, and this will hurt him. He has crossed his line, thus his people won’t listen to him.

Additionally, Primate Ayodele warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, of election-related worries and predicted electoral fraud.

Ayodele expressed concern over the BVAS and electronic transmission method, saying that some INEC personnel would compromise and that some forces would try to thwart the success of the general elections in 2023.

There will be lots of hanky-panky games in the commission, thus INEC needs to be active during this election. Concerns about BVAS and INEC’s electronic transmission worry me.

“If certain commission officials compromise, there might be ways to use the device negatively.

“There are cabals that seek to sabotage INEC’s work; they do not care about the outcome of this election,” he claimed.

