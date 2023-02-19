This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023:After 24 Years, It’s Time To Hire Peter Obi For Four Years & Fire Him If He Fails-Bayo Averehi

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Bayo Averehi has said that the ruling party, the APC, and the opposition PDP have destroyed Nigeria in the past 24 years of their existence.

Addressing a press conference in Lokoja on Sunday, Averehi said it be a monumental and unprecedented disaster for Nigerians to elect the Presidential Candidates of the PDP or APC in the coming election. According to Averehi, the best option now is to hire Peter Obi and fire him after four years if he fails to perform.

He said, “Nigerians gave PDP 16 good years to fix things right in this Country, but the problem persisted. The issue of power outage, unemployment, strike, kidnapping, insecurity, persisted. We went ahead to give APC eight years to fix and change things. But unfortunately, the situation escalated. Now it is time to give another party opportunity, to fix this Country. It is time to give Labour Party, and Peter Obi to fix things right. Peter Obi needs to be given four years to change the narratives of this Country or get fired. Peter Obi will be fired if in four years, he does not change the narrative of this Country. It is not about individual, party or any structure.”

Speaking further, the Activist warned Nigerians about apathy, stating that they’ll be messing with their future if the fail to come out and vote during the elections.

Source: Tribune Newspaper

