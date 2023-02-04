2023:3 Politicians Who Served When Tinubu Was Governor But Are Not Actively Campaigning For Him Now

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced the 25th of February, 2023 as the date for the presidential election in the country. The election will hold across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

Among the leading presidential candidates is the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has been touring the country since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Governor of Lagos State is known as a ‘Kingmaker’ because of the huge number of people he has helped in attaining powerful positions in the country.

Even with this, there are some people who served under him when he was Governor of Lagos State but are not actively campaigning for him now.

Let us take a look at three political gladiators who served when Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the executive Governor of Lagos State but are not actively campaigning for him now for the presidential election.

1. Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Yemi Osinbajo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria served as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State when Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Governor of the state. He contested against Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress primary election and lost.

Since he lost out in the primary election of the ruling party, the Vice President of Nigeria has not been actively campaigning for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One of the reasons the presidency gave is that the Vice President is busy with the running of the government and will not have the time for politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

2. Rauf Aregbesola :

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, a former Governor of Osun State and incumbent Minister of Interior served as Commissioner for Works during the administration of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The outspoken politician has not been seen campaigning for his former boss since the electioneering campaign started. He was not seen in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Thursday when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had his rally in the state. The development has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

3. Lai Mohammed :

Lai Mohammed is the incumbent Minister of Information and Culture. The Kwara-born political gladiator has not been seen campaigning for Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he won the presidential primary election some months ago. Lai Mohammed once served as Tinubu’s Chief of Staff in Lagos State during his first term in office between 1999 and 2003.

