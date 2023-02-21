2023: Yunusa Tanko Reveals The Total Number Of LP Polling Agents As ADC Endorses Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The endorsement of Peter Obi by the ADC for the presidency might have serve as a major boost to the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election. The recently released list of polling unit agents by INEC shows that the Labour Party was the third among the three leading parties with 134,874 polling unit agents while the APC and PDP had over 170 thousand polling unit agents.

However, the endorsement of Peter Obi by the ADC has served as a boost to the Labour Party as the party might be noticing a significant increase in the number of their total polling unit agents.

The chief spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko has stirred mixed reactions as he shares the total number of Labour Party’s polling unit agents after the collaboration of the Labour Party and ADC.

In a recent tweet, he revealed that the Labour Party would enjoy the total number of 230,917 polling unit agents when combined with the 96,043 polling unit agents of the ADC.

Part of his tweet reads;

“The total number of polling Unit Agents across Nigeria.

LP: 134,874 + ADC 96,043 = 230,917 more than required .

PDP: 176,588

APC: 176,223″

