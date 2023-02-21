NEWS

2023: Yunusa Tanko Reveals The Total Number Of LP Polling Agents As ADC Endorses Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The endorsement of Peter Obi by the ADC for the presidency might have serve as a major boost to the Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election. The recently released list of polling unit agents by INEC shows that the Labour Party was the third among the three leading parties with 134,874 polling unit agents while the APC and PDP had over 170 thousand polling unit agents.

However, the endorsement of Peter Obi by the ADC has served as a boost to the Labour Party as the party might be noticing a significant increase in the number of their total polling unit agents.

The chief spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko has stirred mixed reactions as he shares the total number of Labour Party’s polling unit agents after the collaboration of the Labour Party and ADC.

In a recent tweet, he revealed that the Labour Party would enjoy the total number of 230,917 polling unit agents when combined with the 96,043 polling unit agents of the ADC.

Part of his tweet reads;

“The total number of polling Unit Agents across Nigeria.

LP: 134,874 + ADC 96,043 = 230,917 more than required .

PDP: 176,588

APC: 176,223″

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Divineword (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 57 mins ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Votes Atiku Loses in Southeast & South-South Will be Recovered in North East -PDP’s Daniel Bwala

4 mins ago

Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Datti Ahmed Reveals States That Will Be Difficult For LP To win

7 mins ago

Where Is The Almagiri School Built For Northerners By Jonathan? – Omorodion Oregbe

12 mins ago

Reactions Trail Poll Showing Peter Obi Winning 17 States, And Got 25% Required In 25 States

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button