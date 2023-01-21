2023: ‘You Will Suffer Regrets If You Denie Tinubu Presidency’ – Adamu Garba Advises Nigerian Youth

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Adamu Garba has allegedly advised Nigerian youth to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election if they want to avoid suffering.

Garba further added that Nigeria will be in regret for the next 20 years if they declined to heed his advice.

In Adamu Garba’s advice to Nigerians, he said: “Dear Nigerian youth, if you dare miss the Asiwaju Presidency at this critical moment in Nigeria’s history, you’ll regret it for the next 20 years. Do not be deceived by anyone. Vote for Bola Tinubu and protect your future. He’s the only one that cares”.

