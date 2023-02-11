2023: ‘ You have no right to expel me ‘, Nnamani tells PDP NWC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Photo File: Senator Nnamani

Nigerian lawmaker and Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Nnamani Chimaroke has disclosed that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had no right to expel him from the political party.

Recall that Nnamani alongside some stakeholders were earlier suspended for their alleged involvement in anti – party activities especially with respect to the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He made this known through a statement released of recent, insisting that he was still a member of PDP as the expulsion was not done according to the constitution of the political party. He further stated that PDP NWC never informed him or invited him before taking action.

In summary, he said: ” The NWC lacks powers to suspend or expel me from the party as a member of the National Assembly. Your proposed disciplinary hearing is totally built on illegality and your committee equally has no powers under the Constitution of the party to invite me for the purpose of entertaining any disciplinary matter against me”.

