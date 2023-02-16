2023: You Cannot Deny Us Victory If We Win This Election – Ango Abdullahi To INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, A Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and former Vice Chancellor of the ABU Zaria, Kaduna, Professor Ango Abdullahi has said that if the Northern region win the election, there is no way INEC can be denied their victory, adding that they will not accept being denied

According to him, if we win, there is no way you will deny us victory; we will not accept that at all. He made this statement at the occasion of the General assembly of the Northern Elders, where he noted that the North is not reserving the presidency for any other region in the forthcoming presidential election.

In his own words, Ango Abdullahi said ” if there is any part of this country that has made sacrifices for the unity of this country to be call Nigeria as a country, there is no other section of the country that has contributed as much as the Northern Nigerian

“There will be no issue of reserving anything for anybody, if you win in an election, we accept, but if we win, there is no way you will deny us victory, no way, we will not accept that at all and we will be ready,”

Source: The Tribune paper

