2023: ‘ You cannot chase G5 Governors, we built this party ‘- Governor Wike to PDP leadership

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike has revealed that the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot chase him alongside his allies known as the ‘ G5 Governors ‘ from the political party.

He recently made this known during a campaign rally, emphasizing that none of his allies visited Senator Ayu Iyorchia, the National Chairman of the party contrary to claims made by Ayu.

In summary, he said: ” Nobody can blackmail us, we would never go and meet anybody. This is not the first time we are involved in this. This battle we would win at the end of the day. We have gone to court against them and are not running away from them. We would stay here and battle it. We are not going to run away from anybody”.

Recall that there had been an ongoing crisis in PDP as the G5 Governors which include Wike alongside Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had been calling for the resignation of Ayu.

