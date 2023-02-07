2023: Yoruba Elders Endorse Tinubu For Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has voiced its resounding support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, as the nation gears up for the upcoming election on February 25th,” proclaimed Chief Oladipo Oyewole, the Secretary General of the organization.

During a special executive session held in Ibadan on February 6th, 2023, Oyewole made the official announcement. The council members, who were in attendance, were in agreement that Tinubu’s “detribalized disposition, resourceful capacity, and love for humanity” made him a suitable candidate to lead the country out of its current socio-economic struggles.

The council emphasized that the Yoruba, a major player in the Nigerian business sector, should not be excluded from national politics and that only the most qualified candidates like Tinubu should be put forward.

Despite the tense climate in the country due to the shortage of petrol and currency swap, the group called for calm and patience to allow the administration to fulfill its promises. “The council believes that Tinubu’s track record as governor of Lagos State and other notable accomplishments make him well-equipped to take on the presidential role,” Oyewole added.

