This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Yahaya Bello finally speaks on rumour that he stopped supporting Tinubu/Shettima ticket

The national youth coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Governor Yahaya Bello finally speaks on the rumour that ye stopped supporting Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

Earlier today, a report by a media news outlet carried the news that, His Excellency, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello withdrew from supporting Tinubu/Shettima’s presidential ticket.

To verify the claim, On Channels Television Politics Today Program, Seun Okinbaloye asked Governor Yahaya Bello about the validity of the news whether or not is true or false and that in politics, there won’t be smoke without fire.

Governor Yahaya Bello firsthand responded that, he slept and woke up to see the “fake news” adding that in this case, there is no smoke and there is no fire.

He detailed it this way,

“Myself, I woke up to see that particular fake news in the air today and according to your statement that there is no smoke without fire, in this case, I’m sure the fire there is the fire in the air and surely, it cannot sustain. There is no fire and no smoke relating to the fake news. it is most unfortunate.”

Governor Yahaya Bello then said,

“I remain supportive, ardent supporter, mobilise, campaigner snd driver of votes for our leader, Asiwaju and his running mate, Shettima.”

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

#Yahaya #Bello #finally #speaks #rumour #stopped #supporting #TinubuShettima #ticket2023: Yahaya Bello finally speaks on rumour that he stopped supporting Tinubu/Shettima ticket Publish on 2023-01-22 20:39:50