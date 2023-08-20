2023 WWC: Meet The Tournament’s Best Player, Top Scorer, Best Young Player & Other Individual Awards

The 2023 Women’s World Cup showcased a multitude of remarkable talents and electrifying moments on the global stage. As the dust settles on the tournament, it’s time to celebrate the individual brilliance that shone through the collective action. From the Best Player to the Top Scorer, let’s meet the deserving winners of the coveted individual awards.

Best Player/Golden Ball

Spain’s midfield maestro, Astana Bommatí, emerged as the Best Player of the tournament. Bommatí’s exceptional performance in the final and crucial games saw her control the midfield for Spain. With a tally of 3 goals and 2 assists in seven matches, her contributions were instrumental in guiding her team to victory.

Best Young Player

Another Spanish talent, Salma Paralluelo, stood out as the Best Young Player of the tournament. The forward’s impressive performances, including two goals, showcased her potential and promise for the future.

Golden Glove

England’s goalkeeper, Mary Earps, secured the Golden Glove award. Throughout the tournament, Earps exhibited superb goalkeeping skills, acting as a resilient last line of defense for her team.

Top Scorer

The title of Top Scorer belonged to Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who netted an impressive 5 goals in just 5 matches, also adding 1 assist to her name. Her ability to find the back of the net consistently was a testament to her attacking prowess.

Top Assist

The Top Assist accolade was shared by two remarkable players. France’s Kadidiatou Diani, an attacker, showcased her versatility by providing 3 assists along with 4 goals in 5 games. England’s Lauren James, another dynamic attacker, matched Diani’s feat with 3 assists and 3 goals in 5 matches.

These individual awards not only highlight the exceptional talents on display but also serve as a tribute to the diverse skills that make football a captivating sport. The Women’s World Cup proved to be a platform for players to shine, regardless of their roles on the field. As the footballing world celebrates the achievements of these outstanding athletes, their performances will undoubtedly inspire future generations and leave a lasting impact on the sport.

RLupdates (

)