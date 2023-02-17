2023: Wike Slams Atiku, PDP, Gives Instruction To Rivers People On How To Vote

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike urged supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to use their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to side with opponents against their interests in the next election. I told you.

Wike focused on winning his PDP in the elections for gubernatorial, provincial, and national assemblies, while presidential candidate Atiku instructed the public to ignore Abubakar. The governor stated that there was nothing wrong with arguing that the PDP’s national chairmanship should be relocated to the south because the party’s presidential ticket was relocated to the south.

Speaking at his PDP election flag rally in Thailand’s Municipal Government district in Rivers province on Thursday, Wike asked if his opponents could kill him and also urged people to protect him from being killed. accused of being

He said: As you know, the PDP is the only political party in Rivers State. I have no idea what they are doing in Abuja. However, we are members of the PDP in Rivers State, and we do what is in the state’s best interest.

“People who don’t care about Rivers State, including us, don’t care about them.” In politics, if you do it for me, I will do it for you. “If you love me, I love you; if you love me, I love you.”

