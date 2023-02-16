NEWS

2023: Wike Reveals Why Tinubu Possesses The Character Nigeria Needs

Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu possesses the character and courage required for Nigeria ahead of the February 25 presidential elections.

Wike, who met Tinubu at Government House in Port Harcourt shortly after the APC candidate’s Rivers campaign rally on Wednesday, said he owes no one an apology for declaring his support for Tinubu’s presidential bid.

According to Vanguard, Nyesom Wike noted that Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, has never changed political parties and is committed to what he believes in, which is why he has the character and courage that Nigeria requires.

The Rivers State governor, speaking on why Tinubu possesses the character Nigeria needs, said, “I make no apologies to anyone for saying that nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You’ve never switched parties. That reflects your character and courage, which are qualities we need in this country.”

