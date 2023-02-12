2023: Wike, Ortom, Other G5 Governors Will Work For Tinubu – Gov. Lalong Affirms

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor of Plateau State and Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation, Simon Lalong, has stated that the G5 Governors, popularly known as the Integrity Governors, will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential election of 2023.

Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the 19 Northern States Governors, mocked those in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by former governor Jonah Jang, who support the G5, stating that they are confused because Jang, who is fighting the APC in the state, will be intimidated into supporting the APC’s presidential candidate. Lalong, referring to them as “confused individuals,” pushed Jang and his supporters to defect to the APC in order to avoid an impending public humiliation.

Photo: Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong

“The G5 Governors will support the presidential campaigns of Tinubu and Shettima. The section of the PDP led by Governor Jang is therefore merely kidding themselves. I refer to them as confused people, said Lalong. This was said by the governor during the launch of the APC State Governorship Campaign in the Wase Local Government Area of Plateau South, where over 9000 decampees from other political parties joined the APC.

Manji Gontori, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has called on his supporters to switch allegiance to Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Gontori, while addressing at the campaign event, pledged to work towards the State and National victories of the APC.

