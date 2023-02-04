NEWS

2023: Wike Is Working For Tinubu, He Doesn’t Want Atiku To Emerge As President – Abiye Sekibo

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, The Director of The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council for Rivers State has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike is working for the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, adding that Wike doesn’t want Atiku to win.

He lament that Wike’s involvement in G-5 governors is a sign that he is working for APC even though he doesn’t have the courage to tell the people of Rivers State.”

In his own words, Abiye Sekibo said we are rather aware by credible information reaching us that Your Excellency has directed all local government council chairmen of yours to work for the Tinubu. The public utterances of Wike have pointed to the fact that the governor was bent on frustrating, and if possible, preventing the emergence of Atiku as president of Nigeria

